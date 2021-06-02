Plus Two exams to be cancelled in Tamilnadu?

Chennai: Following the suit of the Central government, which on Tuesday cancelled CBSE class 12 exams, the Tamilnadu government is most likely to cancel Plus Two State board exams.

A decision in this regard is expected to be taken today by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday had a discussion with Stalin about the conducting board exams for Plus Two students.

Officials from the Education Department were also present during the meeting. Following the meeting, the Minister said that a decision on conducting Plus Two exams will be taken based on the CBSE exams.

Tamilnadu government on Tuesday announced that all students of classes 1 to 8 will be promoted to their next higher classes without the conduction of final exams this year.

This will be applicable to all government, aided, self-financed schools in the State owing to the rise in the number of Coronavirus cases across the country.

A circular in this regard was released by the Tamilnadu State Education Department. The circular said that no student should be detained or sent out of the school.