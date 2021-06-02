Tamilnadu posts 25,317 Covid cases, 2,217 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 25,317 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 21,48,346.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 2,217 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,09,234.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 996 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 527 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 735 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 595 and 3,061 new cases, respectively. 483 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 25,205.

On the positive side, 32,263 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 18,34,439.