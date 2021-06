Chennai: Tamilnadu has released a Government Order to issue community certificates to six castes under the name of Devendrakula Vellalar.

Pallar, Devendhirakulathor, Kaladi, Pannadi, Kudumbar and Kadaiyar are the six communities mentioned in the GO.

The GO has been issued after President of India gave his assent in April to the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Act, 2021 that seeks to put seven sub sects under one nomenclature of ‘Devendrakula Vellalars’.