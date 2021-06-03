Sasikala’s fresh audio released

Chennai: Audios of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s close aide V K Sasikala speaking with AIADMK cadres are doing the rounds in social media in the past few days.

The latest in the list is the conversation of Sasikala with a cadre from Arakkonam. In the audio, Sasikala can be heard saying that she understands that the AIADMK cadres are disappointed and she will meet them soon.

Sasikala has reportedly made several calls to key leaders of her camp within the AIADMK in different districts in the last few days.

In the audio tapes of phone conversations, Sasikala could be heard telling AIADMK and AMMK cadres that she would take over the party and take it on the path laid by ‘thalaivar’ (M G Ramachandran) and ‘amma’ (J Jayalalithaa).

Cadres could be heard urging ‘chinnamma’ Sasikala to take charge and give the party new life.