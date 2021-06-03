Tamilnadu posts 24,405 Covid cases, 2,062 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 24,405 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 21,72, 751.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 2,062 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,11,258.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 983 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 492 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 695 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 569 and 2,980 new cases, respectively. 460 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 25,665.

On the positive side, 32,221 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 18,66,660.