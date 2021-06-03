Veteran filmmaker GNR passes away in Chennai

Chennai: Veteran film director GN Rangarajan died this morning here due to age-related illness. He was 90.

According to sources, his final rites will take place later today. Announcing his demise, his son, director GNR Kumaravelan, wrote on social media, “My Father, my mentor , my love … passed away today morning around 8.45 am. Need all your prayers to keep my family in strength.”

Rangarajan was known for hit films such as ‘Meendum Kokila’, ‘Kalyanaraman’ and ‘Maharasan’, among others.

Rangarajan quit filmmaking after ‘Maharasan’ and later, continued on his journey in small screen with the serial ‘Raghuvasam’. Later, he made a telefilm for a Singapore Tamil channel.