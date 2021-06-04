AI for better detection and management of Covid

Chennai: Chest CT scans are an integral part of the diagnosis and management of Covid-19. They help decide severity of the condition, which in turn helps physicians design the right course of treatment. However, this can be time-consuming as all the lung lobes must be carefully evaluated. In the process, interpreting chest CT scans accurately can be very subjective, which could potentially lead to misdiagnosis and inappropriate treatments.

Artificial Intelligence-based quantification of lung involvement in Covid patients has been launched at Kauvery Hospitals. With this, accurate diagnosis and better management of Covid-19 can be done, the hospital said.

It has helped the clinicians at Kauvery Hospitals to solve this problem efficiently and effectively. The Artificial Intelligence-based software provides critical information about overall lung involvement and lobe-wise CT Severity score. These critical insights help assess disease activity and progression.