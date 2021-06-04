Bharat Biotech to produce Covaxin in TN?

Chennai: Keen on producing Covid-19 vaccines in the State, the Tamilnadu government has commenced talks with Bharat Biotech Limited for production of Covaxin here.

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday chaired a meeting with representatives of Bharat Biotech over setting up a vaccine manufacturing unit in the State.

An official release from the government said the meeting discussed the establishment of the company’s vaccine manufacturing units in Tamilnadu.

The development comes a day after Stalin wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan emphasising the urgency in getting HLL Bio-Tech’s Integrated Vaccine Complex at Chengalpattu operational.

With the second wave of Covid-19 exposing a huge deficit in vaccine availability across the country, several State governments have already approached Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India to expand in their respective States.