CB-CID to probe sexual charges against Kebiraj

Chennai: DGP JK Tripathy has ordered a CB-CID probe of the sexual harassment charges against Karate trainer Kebiraj.

DGP said that the case has been transferred to the CB-CID based on the request made by the Greater Chennai Commissioner.

Kebiraj was arrested by the Anna Nagar police based on a sexual harassment complaint filed by a 26-year-old victim.

The victim alleged that Kebiraj who runs a Martial Arts School in Anna Nagar made sexual advances towards her and tried to sexually assault her when he accompanied her to tournaments in 2014.

The victim added that even after leaving the academy Kebiraj continued to threatened her not to disclose the abuse.

