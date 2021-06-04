HDFC commits to become carbon neutral by 2032

Chennai: HDFC Bank has announced its plans to become carbon neutral by 2031-32. As part of this initiative, the bank is looking at reducing its emissions, energy, and water consumption. The Bank will continue to incorporate and scale up the use of renewable energy in its operations.

As part of its ESG strategy, the bank will also focus on offering loans for green products like electric vehicles at lower interest rates and incorporating ESG scores in its credit decisions. The bank is also working on a framework for issuing green bonds.