Renault Triber gets four-star rating

Chennai: Renault India has announced that its Triber has been awarded the 4-star safety rating for adult occupant safety and 3-star child occupant safety from Global NCAP.

Commenting on this, Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO and managing director, Renault India Operations said, “Safety is of paramount importance for Renault and our products meet and exceed the requisite safety standards set by Indian Regulatory Authorities. This latest 4-star adult rating reaffirms that Renault stands by its commitment to make the best in global car safety, accessible to Indian customers.”