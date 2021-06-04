Sexual harassment case: Ex-Minister gets relief, actress files plea in HC

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday restrained the police from arresting former Minister Manikandan till 9 June in connection with allegations of rape against him by actress Shanthini.

A single-judge HC bench led by Justice R Subramanian adjourned Manikandan’s anticipatory bail plea hearing to 9 June and ordered that the former would not be arrested until the next hearing.

Actress Shanthini has filed an intervenor application at the HC in the anticipatory bail plea filed by Manikandan.

Shanthini recently filed a complaint against Manikandan for promising to marry her and then abandoning her after forcing her to get an abortion all the three times that she got pregnant.

Based on this, a complaint was filed with Adyar All-Women Police Station on charges including rape, causing miscarriage without consent of the woman, and cheating, under the IPC and relevant sections of Information Technology Act.