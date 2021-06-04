Tamilnadu posts 22,651 Covid cases, 1,971 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 22,651 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 21,95,402.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 1,971 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,13,229.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 909 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 388 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 583 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 488 and 2,810 new cases, respectively. 463 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 26,128.

On the positive side, 33,646 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 19,00,306.