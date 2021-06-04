Unilever selects EPL as partner

Chennai: EPL Limited, a specialty packaging company, has announced that it has been selected as a partner by Unilever, in its journey towards achieving 100 per cent sustainability in the oral care segment.

Accordingly, EPL will supply its APR approved, recyclable and fully sustainable Platina Tubes, for the toothpaste category of Unilever.

“EPL’s Platina Tube with HDPE closure, is the world’s first fully sustainable and completely recyclable tube accredited by APR. This partnership will help Unilever’s oral care brands like Signal, Pepsodent and Closeup to be 100 per cent recyclable by 2025,” EPL said.