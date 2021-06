Actress Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar get married

Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Thursday announced that they got married in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Yami Gautam, 32, and Dhar, 38, who worked together on 2019 blockbuster movie Uri: The Surgical Strikes, shared the news in a statement posted on their social media handles.

Quoting Persian poet Rumi’s line ‘In your light, I learn to love’, the couple also shared their photo from the wedding ceremony.

With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family, they said.

As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya, they added.

On the work front, Yami Gautam, who was born in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh and was brought up in Chandigarh, will next be seen in Dasvi, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan.

Dhar, who hails from Delhi, is currently working on The Immortal Ashwatthama, which marks his reunion with Uri star Vicky Kaushal.