All about new lockdown in TN: What’s allowed and what’s not

Chennai: As the Covid daily caseload graph continued to show a declining trend in several districts, the Tamilnadu government today announced extension of lockdown by one more week from 7 to 14 June, with more relaxations.

However, in 11 districts where the caseload was on the higher side, the government announced minor relaxations, while extending the lockdown.

The lockdown, which was implemented on 10 May was being extended by every week and the present one will come to an end at 6 am on 7 June and it was now extended by one more week to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

In a statement here, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the decision to extend the lockdown was taken based on the discussions he had with health and medical experts after reviewing the situation district-wise to prevent spread of the virus and save the precious lives of the people.

While Chennai, northern and southern districts where the cases have come down will have more relaxations, 11 districts–Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai–will have minimal relaxations in view of the higher caseload.

However, public and private transport services, shopping complexes, malls, tourist places, theatres, salons and spas will continue to remain shut across the State.

As part of relaxations, Stalin said standalone provision and grocery shops, fish and meat stalls, besides pavement shops selling vegetables, fruits and flowers will be allowed to function from 6 am to 5 pm.

He also announced that wholesale fish markets and slaughter houses will be permitted with a direction to the district administration to make arrangements for opening these in more than one place to ensure physical distancing norms were followed strictly.

While, all government offices were allowed function with 30 per cent attendance, match box industries could function with 50 per cent workers by following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) put in place by the government.

Except in the 11 high case load districts, additional relaxations were allowed in the rest of the State.

In districts with low Covid cases, Sub Registrar Offices will be allowed to function by issuing only 50 per cent of (the normal) tokens for registration.

Stalin said plumbers, electricians, computer and mechanic shops and carpenters were allowed to function 6 am and 5 pm, along with private security agencies and housekeeping services for apartments with e-registration.

Shops selling electrical goods like bulbs, cables, switches and wires were also allowed to function during this period along with bicycle and two-wheeler workshops, hardware shops, motor spare parts sellers, stationery shops and vehicle repair shops of travel operators.

Cabs and auto rickshaws were allowed to operate from tomorrow with e-registration subject to a maximum of three and two passengers respectively, including the driver.

He also said those visiting the tourist spots like the Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Yercaud, Yelagiri and Courtallam falls for “emergency” purposes should compulsorily obtain “e-pass” from the respective district collectors.

Export companies and those supplying inputs to companies in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, Tiruchi and Madurai will be allowed to work with 10 percent workforce.

This permission is being granted only for export related works and to send samples. He also announced that selling of vegetables through vehicles and pushcarts, introduced by the government to prevent people from venturing out of their houses, have been welcomed by the people and this will continue to function.