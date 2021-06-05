Commence AIIMS works soon: Stalin to Modi

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to commence construction works for AIIMS in Madurai at the earliest.

According to a State government release here, in a letter to Modi, Stalin said full powers should be given to officials who were appointed to execute AIIMS works in the temple city.

The release pointed out that though the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for AIIMS in Madurai in 2019, works for the hospital and medical college are yet to start.

The letter comes a day after the Madras High Court on Friday sought a response from the Central and State governments on a plea which sought to establish a temporary campus of AIIMS at Madurai to provide outpatient department (OPD) services for the people.

A division bench of justices T S Sivagnanam and S Ananthi was hearing a public interest litigation filed by K Pushpavanam, a law student from Madurai district.

The court sought to know as to whether a temporary outpatient department could be set up. The court adjourned the hearing in the PIL petition filed by Pushpavanam of Madurai till 11 June.