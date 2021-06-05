Director Vijay’s next in OTT?

Director Vijay has completed a new Tamil-Telugu bilingual before the release of his magnum opus biopic Thalaivi starring Kangana Ranaut.

It stars Nivetha Pethuraj, Manjima Mohan, Rebba Monica John, and Megha Akash. Telugu actor Visaka Sen plays an extended cameo in the film.

Vijay has made this new film exclusively for OTT and it’s not going to be a theatrical release.

However, director Vijay and team Thalaivi are planning to release their film only in theaters. The film was supposed to release by the last week of April but the makers pushed due to the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic.