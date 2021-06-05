EPS, OPS meet at hotel to sort out ‘differences’

Chennai: AIADMK top leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam today met at a star hotel in the city and discussed important issues, sources said.

Their meeting comes at a time when there were reports that there was difference of opinion between the former Chief Minister and former Deputy CM over some party affairs.

On Friday, when asked about AIADMK Coordinator Panneerselvam not present in a meeting Palaniswami had with party office-bearers, EPS denied any rift between them and said he (OPS) was busy in shifting to his new house.

“Today being an auspicious day, I came to the party office,” he said, on his first visit to the party office after becoming the Leader of the Opposition.