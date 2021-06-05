Ghibran’s special attempt

Music director Ghibran has now unveiled the unreleased ‘Saaho’ theme as Non-Fungible Token, which is a first-of-its kind release in Indian music industry.

This is done with the motto of making contribution towards Chief Minister of Relief Fund and well being of musicians, who are now going through severe financial issues due to lack of work.

Ghibran says, ‘I am happy to release the rejected Saaho Hero Theme as NFT (Non-Fungible Token), where 50% of the proceeds will be donated to our honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin Relief Fund and to the struggling musicians without work due to this current pandemic situation.’

He adds, ‘This is the only musical piece as NFT and it’s the first-ever time in India, a track is available through this platform. So far, no one has listened to this track except the director. Although we were happy with the output, we had to put aside and move forward to improvise further for the scenes to add intense impact.’

Ghibran says, ‘As people participate in the bidding and buy the track, it will be the one and only copy that will exist and no one else will have it as the track wouldn’t be released further. The auction will end on June 10’.