Samuthirakani’s Aakashavaani release postponed

Director Ashwin Gangaraju’s much-anticipated Telugu film Aakashavaani was slated to hit the theatres on June 4.

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the film has been postponed indefinitely. The filmmaker announced the same on Twitter and added that the new release date will be finalised later.

Ashwin worked as an assistant director to SS Rajamouli for several years.

Aakashavaani features Samuthirakani, Vinay Varma and several other newcomers in important roles.

The film’s teaser hit the web in March and received a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics. The director announced that the film has been postponed.