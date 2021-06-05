Stalin to announce decision on lockdown extension today

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin is expected to announce today whether or not the intense lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the State will be extended beyond the morning of 7 June.

Stalin chaired a meeting of officials on Friday to discuss the situation. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Director-General of Police J K Tripathy and senior officials were present.

Official sources said the decision would be announced formally today. They added that medical suggested extending the Covid-19 lockdown by another week in Tamilnadu to bring Covid cases under control.

According to sources, restrictions will be eased in Chennai and other districts where Covid-19 cases are coming down, while lockdown will continue in western district where cases are high.

Stalin recently sought the cooperation of the people in the state to end the lockdown imposed to curb the Covid-19 virus surge.

“People would have understood that lockdowns helped bring down Covid-19 cases. But we cannot keep prolonging the lockdowns. We have to end it. But that is in your hands,” Stalin said in a video message.