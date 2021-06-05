Tamilnadu posts 21,410 Covid cases, 1,789 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 21,410 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 22,16,812.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 1,789 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,15,018.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 862 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 372 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 525 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 590 and 2,663 new cases, respectively. 443 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 26,571.

On the positive side, 32,472 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 19,32,778.