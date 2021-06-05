TN sets up committees for online classes, NEET

Chennai: Tamilnadu government has constituted a seven member committee headed by Higher Education Director Poornachandran to monitor the online classes conducted by colleges.

The committee is expected to submit its recommendations on 11 June. It is said that just like regular classes, dress code might be introduced for online classes as well.

Recording the online classes and creating a complaint cell are some of the other recommendations expected to be made by the committee.

The committee has been formed after several complaints were received while conducting online classes for school students.

Meanwhile, the State government has constituted a committee to find out the impact of NEET on Tamilnadu students. The committee will be headed by retired Judge A K Rajan.