Workshop on filmmaking by Suseenthiran

From 14 June, in order for the benefit of those already working as assistant directors in film Industry, for those who strive to become future Assistant Directors, for those who are already performing as Actors, and for those who attempt to become Future Actors, director Suseenthiran is commencing Online Film Workshop.

The foremost objective of conducting this workshop simultaneously for both Assistant Directors and Actors is, a Director should know the nuances of Acting. In parallel, an Actor should also know the role of the movie , role of the Story and role of the Director in the movie. Hence I gladly state that this is the main reason for conducting both workshops concurrently.

I solemnly affirm that this workshop will definitely benefit the participant students in their pursuit, he says.

This workshop duration is 10 days. The timeline of this workshop is from 14 to 25 June. The daily schedule of workshop is from 5.00 pm to 6.30 pm.

The 11th day of this workshop (26 June) will be duly assigned for answering your questions. The fees for this online class is Rs.1000.

Money collected by this online workshop will be donated to the Chief Minister of Tamilnadu’s Corona Relief Fund, he added.