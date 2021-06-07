Drishaym 2 to be made in Chinese soon

Mohanlal’s blockbuster film Drishyam was remade in Chinese with the title Sheep Without a Shepard and it was the ninth highest-grossing film upon its release in China in 2019.

The latest update from the media houses in China is that the process of remaking Drishyam 2 is also on cards. Reports say that the shoot of the Chinese remake will begin in the last quarter of this year and they are planning to release the film in 2022.

Drishyam 2 was directly released on Amazon Prime and earned a record number of views on the OTT platform.