Krithika Udhayanidhi’s next stars Kaildas 

After directing films like Vanakkam Chennai and Kaali, filmmaker Krithika Udhayanidhi is all set to helm a mega movie to be bankrolled by Pendala Sagar for East West productions. After directing films like Vanakkam Chennai and Kaali, filmmaker Krithika Udhayanidhi is all set to helm a mega movie to be bankrolled by Pendala Sagar for East West productions.

The untitled movie has Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead roles. Richard M Nathan will be the cinematographer.

This is my third directorial venture after Vanakkam Chennai and Kaali. I took some time for this movie as I wanted a good story. It is has come good now. The movie speaks about journey of life. Travel forms an integral part of the story.

I was keen to cast youngsters in lead characters. Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichandran will fit the role well. Richard M Nathan, who is known for his quality works, cranks the camera. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon, says Krithika Udhayanidhi.