Modi announces free vaccines to all

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the Centre will buy 75 per cent of the total vaccine production from manufacturers and give it free of cost to the State governments.

In his address to the nation, he said the Union government will also bear the responsibility of 25 per cent of the work related to vaccination with the States.

Private hospitals can continue to procure 25 per cent from vaccine makers, the PM said. He added that the service charges have been capped at Rs 150 per dose for private hospitals.

‘This arrangement will be implemented in the coming two weeks. In these two weeks, the central and state governments will together make necessary preparations according to the new guidelines,’ he said.

From 21 June, the Centre will provide free vaccines for all citizens above the age of 18 years, PM Modi also announced.

‘State governments will not have to spend anything on the vaccine. Crores of people of the country have got free vaccine till now and now people of 18 years of age will also join it. Only the government of India will provide free vaccine to all the countrymen,’ he added.