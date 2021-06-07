Modi to address nation today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 5 pm today.

“Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5 PM today, 7th June,” PMO tweeted.

He is likely to speak on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country, as a number of States are in the process of unlock. He is also expected to talk about vaccination process.

Vaccine wastage numbers are still on the higher side and steps need to be taken to bring them down, Modi said last week.

He was chairing a high-level meeting to review the progress of India’s vaccination drive. Officials gave a detailed presentation on various aspects of the vaccination drive. He reviewed the status of vaccine wastage in various States.