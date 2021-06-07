Over 30 killed, 50 injured as trains collide in Pakistan

Islamabad: More than 30 people have died over 50 injured after two trains collided in southern Pakistan today.

At least 30 dead had been transported to surrounding hospitals, senior district police official Umar Tufail told local television channel Geo News.

He said he expected the toll to shoot up as there were still mangled train compartments that rescuers had not been able to access despite the passage of hours since the accident in the Ghotki district of the southern Sindh province.

The major accident, in which bogies of the Millat Express train overturned, took place near Dharki, a city located in the Ghotki district of upper Sindh. An emergency has been declared at hospitals in Ghotki, Dharki, Obaro and Mirpur Mathelo.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted, “Shocked by the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning leaving 30 passengers dead. Have asked Railway Minister to reach site & ensure medical assistance to injured & support for families of the dead. Ordering comprehensive investigation into railway safety faultlines.”