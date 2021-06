AR Rahman has completed recording a couple of songs for Gautham Karthik-STR’s upcoming film Pathu Thala. AR Rahman has completed recording a couple of songs for Gautham Karthik-STR’s upcoming film Pathu Thala.

The film is the Tamil remake of the Kannada blockbuster Mufti. To be directed by Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kadhal fame, Priya Bhavani Shankar has been roped in to play a tehsildar while Gautham Karthik plays an undercover cop.

STR plays a dreaded gangster in the film which is being produced by Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green.