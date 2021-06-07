Tamilnadu posts 19,448 Covid cases, 1,530 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 19,448 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 22,56,681.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 1,530 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,18,162.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 837 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 306 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 867 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 496 and 2,564 new cases, respectively. 351 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 27,356.

On the positive side, 31,360 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 19,97,299.