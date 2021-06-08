AR Rahman, son receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Music maestro AR Rahman and his son, singer AR Ameen, on Monday said they have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Rahman, 54, shared a selfie with 18-year-old Ameen on his Instagram page.

Vaccinated #1stjabdone #covishield have you? the Oscar winner wrote alongside the photo.

Ameen shared the same selfie on his account and captioned the post as #vaccinated.

The central government launched the nationwide drive in March this year to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

From May 1, the central and state governments started vaccinating people aged between 18 and 44.