Covid-19: India’s daily count dips below one lakh after two months

New Delhi: After a gap of nearly two months, India’s Coronavirus daily caseload came down below one lakh. The country reported 86,498 fresh cases, thus taking the total tally to 2,89,96,473 today.

According to Union Health Ministry data reported this morning, the country’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,51,309 with 2,123 daily deaths.

Also, 18,73,485 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 36,82,07,596.

The active cases reduced to 13,03,702 comprising 4.50 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 94.29 per cent.

A net decline of 97,907 cases has been recorded in the Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.