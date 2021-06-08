I love to do varied roles, says Akalya

Akalya needs no introduction. She is a popular actress today and a successful TV anchor-cum-VJ, who keeps everyone engaged with her flawless performance. Akalya needs no introduction. She is a popular actress today and a successful TV anchor-cum-VJ, who keeps everyone engaged with her flawless performance.

She is now part of biggie being directed by a prominent filmmaker, a few untitled moviesin prominent characters.

Akalya is not new to cinema as she is part of blockbusters like Devarattam, Ratchasi among others over the years.

Speaking to News Today, Akalya says, ‘Variety is the spice of life. I love to be part of meaty scripts’.

Asked about the difference working in small screen and cinema, Akalya says, ‘For an anchor, you are given a topic and made tp work on it. But in cinema you have to identify yourself with the character. Our output depends on what the director wants for the story’.

Recalling her maiden venture Devarattam, on big screen, Akalya, says, ‘I had a good screen space in Devarattam. I played Gautham Karthik’s sister and we shot the movie in Madurai. The movie has few big names. It was a great learning experience for me to work with such veterans in the industry’.

Ask her aspirations, Akalya, ‘I want to be identified as a capable comedian and character artiste in Tamil cinema, who can do any role’.

A native of Mannargudi, Akalya is a Vis Com student who began her career as anchor even during her days in college. Se went on to do programmes in various channels untill Maamu Engage Irukeenga and Neenga Sollunga

Dude in a prominent comedy channel that made her very popular.

Her uncle is GM Baskaran Adhiban.

Thanking her parents for encouragement, Akalya says, ‘I want to work hard and give my best in whatever I do’.