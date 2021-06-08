Mahatma Gandhi’s great granddaughter jailed in South Africa

Chennai: A great-granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, who was an accused in a six-million rand fraud and forgery case, has been sentenced to seven years in jail by a Durban court.

Fifty six-year-old Ashish Lata Ramgobin was found guilty by the court on Monday, said reports, adding that she was accused of defrauding businessman SR Maharaj after he advanced R6.2 million to her for allegedly clearing import and Customs duties for a non-existent consignment from India. He was promised a share of profits.