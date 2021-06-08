Mehul Choksi makes shocking charges against girlfriend

Chennai: Babara Jarabica, the woman who has been described as Mehul Choksi’s ‘girlfriend’ or the ‘honey trap’ which helped his abduction, has become a person of keen interest to unravel the mystery around the fugitive jeweller’s sudden disappearance from Antigua on 23 May and arrest in Dominica a day later.

In a complaint to Antiguan Police, the 62-year-old fugitive businessman claimed Barbara Jarabica to be part of an elaborate abduction ploy in which he was transported from Antigua and Barbuda islands to Dominica.

In the letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Choksi claimed he came to be on friendly terms with Jabarica over the past year. She lived opposite to his residential complex in Jolly Harbour but later shifted to Coco Bay Hotel, he said.

Choksi’s wife, in an interview to ‘The Indian Express’, said her husband had been befriended by Jarabica over the past six months during morning walks, and had called him over for dinner to an apartment near Jolly Harbour in Antigua on 23 May from where he was abducted by 8-10 men who brutally beat him up and bundled him away.