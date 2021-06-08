Modi govt suppressing and manipulating Covid data: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has accused the Narendra Modi government of ‘suppressing and manipulating’ data related to the pandemic and using it as ‘tool for propaganda’ to save the government’s image.

Going ahead with her ‘Zimmedaar Kaun (who is responsible)’ campaign, in which she has been asking questions of the government over its handling of the pandemic, Priyanka focused on the data related to Covid put out by the government.

Is it more important to save the prime minister’s image than it is to save Indian lives, she asked in her posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“From the very start of the pandemic, the Modi government’s attitude towards data was to utilize it as a propaganda tool rather than an invaluable weapon in the fight against Covid-19,” Priyanka added.

She alleged that the government’s propaganda machinery repeatedly indulged in the ‘suppression and manipulation’ of data to serve the government’s political agenda even as lives were lost in ‘battling the scourge of a century’.