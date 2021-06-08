Stalin assigns depts for members of State Policy Development Council

Chennai: It was a happening day for Tamilnadu government today as two important teams formed to carry out different tasks in the State had some major developments.

The first meeting of the 14-member task force formed to assist expert panel for Covid-19 management is set to happen at the Secretariat later this evening.

Sources said that the team is going to workout a three-pronged plan – short term, mid term and long term strategies – to handle the Covid situation in the State.

The team is headed by retired IAS officer and former Health Secretary R Poonalingam.

“The committee will have an advisory role and it will conduct meetings periodically and monitor the action taken on suggestions,” a government order stated.

P Kuganantham, Kolandaswamy, Manoj Murhekar, director of the National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai, and Jayaprakash Muliyil, epidemiologist at the Christian Medical College, Vellore are the non-official members in the task force.

Health Secretary, Officer on Special Duty to the Health and Family Welfare Department, Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, Director of Medical Education, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Mission Director of the National Health Mission, Managing Director of Tamilnadu Medical Services Corporation Limited and Chairman of Medical Services Recruitment Board are the other members.

Joint Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department will be the Member Secretary of the panel.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin has assigned specific divisions for the members of the State Policy Development Council.

The announcement was made after the Council members met Stalin at the Secretariat today morning.

The Council’s new Vice-Chairman J Jayaranjan and MLA TRB Rajaa have been assigned Agriculture Policy and Planning.

R Srinivasan has been alloted the Plan Co-ordination, M Vijayabaskar is in-charge of Education and Employment, Sulthan Ahmed Ismail for Land Use, Deenabandu for Rural Development and District Planning, Mallika Srinivasan for Industries, Power and Transport.

J Amalorpavanathan, G Sivaraman and Narthaki Narthagi Nataraj have been assigned the Health and Social Welfare division.