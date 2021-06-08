Stalin to visit Tiruvarur to review Covid-19 situation

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin is scheduled to visit Tiruvarur on 12 June to review the coronavirus situation in Delta districts.

This will be Stalin’s first visit to Tiruvarur, which is his home district, after becoming the Chief Minister.

Sources said that he will interact with the district Collectors above the prevention works carried out in the region.

Sources added that Stalin will visit the Mettur Dam before leaving for Tiruvarur.

The sluices of the Mettur dam would be opened on the customary date of June 12 for the benefit of farmers in the Cauvery delta region.