Tamilnadu posts 18,023 Covid cases, 1,437 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 18,023 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 22,74,704.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 1,437 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,19,574.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 773 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 279 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 407 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 463 and 2,439 new cases, respectively. 409 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 27,765.

On the positive side, 31,045 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 20,28,344.