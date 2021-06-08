‘Tax collection epidemic’: Rahul slams Centre over fuel price hike

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the government over the rise in petrol prices.

He said the waves of tax collection epidemic are continuously coming. His remarks came as petrol prices in several cities crossed Rs 100.

In a tweet, Rahul said, “the process of unlocking has started in many states. While paying the bill at the petrol pump, you will see the rise in inflation by the Modi government. The waves of tax collection epidemic are continuously coming.”

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also termed the rise in petrol prices as an ‘excessive public loot’ and said the Modi government is responsible for it.