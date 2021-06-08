Uddhav Thackeray meets PM, says Modi is not Nawas Sharif

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today. Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Minister Ashok Chavan.

Along with a photo, the PMO tweeted, “Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Shri @AjitPawarSpeaks and Cabinet Minister Shri @AshokChavanINC called on PM @narendramodi. @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra.”

‘I raised the issue of Maratha reservation,” said the Chief Minister. Cyclone Tauktae relief for Maharashtra was also discussed.

He added: “We may not be politically together but that doesn’t mean our relationship has broken. I didn’t go to meet a Nawaz Sharif. So if I meet him (PM) separately in person, there is nothing wrong with it.”