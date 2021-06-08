Vaccination drive suspended at many parts of TN due to shortage

Chennai: Vaccination process has been suspended in many parts of Tamilnadu due to shortage of Covid-19 jabs.

According to officials, the situation is expected to improve in a few days, once the State receives the vaccine consignment from the Centre.

From Monday, vaccination centres across the State had to turn people away, some districts even suspended the drive, and the number of doses administered fell to a meagre 28,763, or less than one-tenth of the inoculations on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the State government is ready to procure and distribute any eligible vaccine for the public, but there was no response to the global tender called for procuring vaccines, M Subramanian, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare said.

“The State government issued a global tender to procure vaccine for the State. However, no one took part in the bid and the situation is similar for other States as well. The Health Secretary and I would be meeting the Chief Minister Tuesday and he will decide on further steps,” he added.