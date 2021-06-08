Vadapalani temple land worth Rs 300 cr retrieved

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government has retrieved land worth Rs 300 crore, belonging to the Vadapalani Subramania Swami temple in the city.

The property of Vadapalani Murugan temple located at Karunanidhi Street, Gandhinagar, Saligramam, Chennai had been occupied by the vehicles belonging to the film industry.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu said, “It is the policy of the Chief Minister M K Stalin, that no one should be hindered from worshipping as per religious rites of his choice. The property of the Lord is the property of the government. The Chief Minister will take action against whoever misuses those assets.”

He said the government will ensure that properties belonging to temples will be retrieved. “Recently, encroachments around a mandapam belonging to the Sri Ranganathar temple in Srirangam was removed by the department,” the Minister added.