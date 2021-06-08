Yogi Babu to be part of Vijay65

The film will be the fourth time Yogi will be acting alongside Vijay after Mersal, Sarkar, and Bigil. Likewise, Vijay 65 marks the third collaboration between the comedian and filmmaker Nelson after the Nayanthara-starrer Kolamavu Kokila in 2018 and the yet-to-be-released Doctor, headlined by Sivakarthikeyan.

Vijay 65, which features Pooja Hegde as the female lead, also marks the Tamil debut of Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko. The film also stars Bigg Boss-fame Kavin and Aparna Das. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film has music by Anirudh and cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa.