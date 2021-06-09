Good news for Vikram fans

Karthik Subbaraj has revealed that he has completed around 50% shoot of his upcoming film with Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv.
The film is entirely set in Chennai. Produced by Lalit’s 7 Screen Studio, Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for the biggie.
Simran and Vani Bhojan are playing the lead roles in the yet-untitled film.
Meanwhile his Jagamae Thandhiram starring Dhanush will will premiere on June 18 in Netflix. Produced by Sashikanth’s Y Not Studios in association with Reliance Entertainment, it has music by Santosh Narayanan.