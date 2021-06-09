Good news for Vikram fans

Karthik Subbaraj has revealed that he has completed around 50% shoot of his upcoming film with Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv. Karthik Subbaraj has revealed that he has completed around 50% shoot of his upcoming film with Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv.

The film is entirely set in Chennai. Produced by Lalit’s 7 Screen Studio, Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for the biggie.