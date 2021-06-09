Raashii Khanna’s special effort to feed needy & animals

Raashii Khanna has come up with an initiative called #BeTheMiracle that aims at providing food for people and animals in this pandemic.

She has associated with non-profit organisations like Roti Bank in order to extend her hands in helping animals as well.

Talking about it, Raashi said, ‘To see people suffering in the pandemic is disheartening. #BeTheMiracle is my way of contributing to them. I have a team that is brave enough to step out during the pandemic that has witnessed what people are going through. It’s really bad out there for a lot of families and some of them are literally starving. I believe people would willingly come forward and donate. It doesn’t have to be an exorbitant sum.

We have to realise that we are all in this together and only if united we can overcome these difficult times.’ On the work front, Raashii has Aranmanai 3 and Tughlaq Darbar in Tamil.