Stalin is just a click away as new website for special cell launched

Chennai: Tamilnadu government has launched a new website for the Chief Minister’s special Cell.

Sources said that people can register their grievances in the portal www.cmcell.tn.gov.in/register.php. The current status of the grievance can also be viewed in the website, Sources added.

It may be noted that the Chief Minister in Your Constituency department was created exclusively for resolving the petitions received during the election campaign of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The Chief Minister had promised that the petitions would be disposed within 100 days of the DMK coming to power. In total, around four lakh petitions were received from all districts in 72 wooden boxes and 275 cardboard boxes.

The Chief Minister handed over these petitions to IAS officer Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, special officer for CM in Your Constituency Department, on 9 May. The TN e-Governance Agency is in the process of registering these petitions.