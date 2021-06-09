Stalin to call on Banwarilal at Raj Bhavan along with top officials

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin is scheduled to meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan later today.

Sources said that steps taken to combat the spread of coronavirus and the present situation in the State will be discussed during the meeting.

Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and other senior officials will be present during the meeting.

It may be noted that Banwarilal Purohit handed over a cheque of Rs one crore for Covid relief works when Stalin met him last month.

Today’s meeting is taking place at a time when fresh coronavirus cases are on the decline for the past few days.

Tamilnadu registered 18,023 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, and the total number of infections has touched 22,74,704.

The capital city of Chennai registered 1,437 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,19,574.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu registered 773 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 279 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 407 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore witnessed 463 and 2,439 new cases, respectively. 409 patients died on Tuesday, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 27,765.

On the positive side, 31,045 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 20,28,344.

Tamilnadu government on 5 June announced extension of lockdown by one more week from 7 to 14 June, with more relaxations. However, in 11 districts where the caseload was on the higher side, the government announced minor relaxations, while extending the lockdown. The lockdown, which was implemented on 10 May was being extended by every week to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

In a statement here, Stalin said the decision to extend the lockdown was taken based on the discussions he had with health and medical experts after reviewing the situation district-wise to prevent spread of the virus and save the precious lives of the people.